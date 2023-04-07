Neighbors and loved ones speak out after woman killed in Palm Desert

Neighbors and loved ones are speaking out after a woman was killed in Palm Desert on Wednesday. Her husband has been named a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

A usually quiet street was turned into the scene for a homicide investigation.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department did a welfare check Wednesday morning near Palm Desert Country Club. That's when deputies found 57-year-old Sandra Mayor dead inside her home off Wisconsin Avenue.

Sandra Mayor on the right

Angel Allegretto was one of her neighbors.

"I was in shock. You know, I think I'm still processing it... I guess everybody's scared," said Allegretto.

The sheriff's department named Mayor's husband, 53-year-old Thomas Daniels as a person of interest in the investigation. They are asking anyone who has information on Thomas Daniels' location, please call Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch by calling 911 and do not attempt to contact or detain Daniels.

Thomas Daniels

Meanwhile, neighbors are making sure to stay vigilant while deputies still look for Daniels.

"I'm on edge, and my kids are on edge. We're just scared... "We're completely shocked that this happened here," said one of Mayor's neighbors.

Mayor owned the pet grooming shop Super Mutt on El Paseo for over 16 years. Her daughter Brittany is set to take over day-to-day operations.

One of Mayor's pet grooming customers was Mary Raschko.

"She was always lovely and accommodating and would fit us in as fast as possible, and it's really sad what I've found out today," said Raschko.

Mayor's daughter, Brittany, shared the following statement with News Channel 3:

"Everyone who knew Sandy absolutely adored her, she truly brought so much light and happiness to every single person she connected to. She was a mother, a friend , a true supporter, a successful business owner that has served this valley for 16+ years and the most important of all a grandmother, she just couldn't wait to be a grandma and now she was taken from not only me but my beautiful children. She leaves behind a long list of people that loved her dearly who would do anything for her. There's a painful heartache that I just don't think could ever be filled again. She truly was one in million. I just can't imagine what life will be without her by my side every step of the way. I love you mommy, I will never let your grandchildren forget who you are memaw! Thank you for the gift you gave to us all. The truest unconditional love." Brittany Mayor, Daughter

A GoFundMe was started for Mayor to help her family.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe for Sandra Mayor