Outrage in La Quinta HOA after drag queen cut from bingo event

Controversy has erupted at a south La Quinta homeowners association community over a scheduled community drag bingo event after the featured drag performer was cut from the event. The decision is blamed on concerns from some members of the community that are being criticized by some as homophobic discrimination.

Cathy Smithweiss, a resident of Trilogy La Quinta, installed gay and trans pride flags all over her home to show her support for the LGBTQ+ community. She called on community leaders to reverse their decision at the HOA's board meeting Thursday, saying, "We've now discriminated against people that are who are our friends and our neighbors."

The HOA board issued a statement to residents saying that their decision hold the event with a drag queen was "out of concern for the entertainer, and not about the type of entertainment" and that it was not done in a discriminatory manner towards Rusty Waters. The board also emphasized that Trilogy is an open and inclusive community, saying the event would be rescheduled at a later date, and that people who don't like it can choose not to attend.

However, Smithweiss remains skeptical of the board's explanation and says that they haven't said when they plan to reschedule the event. She believes that the decision was made based on the concerns of a few homophobic members of the community.

With the ACLU tracking 469 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the U.S., Smithweiss says that Trilogy's drag bingo night may not seem like a big deal, but they are.

"Too many small decisions like this are snowballing and they're really hurting a lot of very good people. These are our friends and our family members. And discrimination is wrong. And we have to stop doing this," she said.