California could ban diesel truck sales by 2036, phase in electric ones

California regulators could decide Friday to ban sales of new diesel big rigs by 2036 and require all trucks to be zero emission by 2042.

The California Air Resources Board will vote on the Advanced Clean Fleets rule. It would require all new commercial trucks to be electric. It's all in an effort to fight against climate change and air pollution.

If approved, the rule would stop truck manufacturers from selling combustion-engine trucks in California by 2036. The proposed regulation would affect medium- and heavy-duty on-road vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 8,500 pounds, off-road yard tractors, and light-duty mail and package delivery vehicles.

However, some leaders in the trucking industry do not agree with the timeline, arguing they're not feasible. The California Trucking Association posted the statement below on its Facebook page:

"California Trucking Association's Sr. Vice President of Govt Affairs Chris Shimoda is present at today's California Air Resources Board Meeting to speak on the many flaws with the proposed Advanced Clean Fleets Rule. Since unveiling the proposal, our Association has been at the table providing comments and assistance with drafting a regulation that transitions to zev without shutting down entire industries. Yet, [the Advanced Clean Fleets Rule] continues to pose serious challenges. If the rule is implemented the way that it’s written today, you are going to see a lot of the same problems that we had during the pandemic, but this will be a #supplychaincrisis of our own making." California Trucking Association

According to CARB, the regulation is expected to save $26.5 billion in statewide health benefits from criteria pollutant emissions and a net cost savings of $48 billion to fleets. The board says zero-emission trucks have lower operating and maintenance costs than conventional trucks which can help offset the higher initial purchase price.

For more information from CARB about the Advanced Clean Fleets, you can visit their website.