California to ban sale of new diesel trucks by 2036, phase in electric ones

California is moving ahead with a first-of-its-kind regulation, planning to ban the sale of new diesel trucks in the state by 2036.

The California Air Resources Board voted Friday to approve the Advanced Clean Fleets rule which includes requiring all trucks to be zero emission by 2042. It's all in an effort to fight against climate change and air pollution.

It's a landmark decision putting California at the forefront to end the sales of diesel trucks. However, most truck drivers News Channel 3 spoke with are worried it's not possible on the proposed timeline.

Koran Allah-Bey owns a trucking company. He's been a driver for nearly 30 years.

"I just don't know if that's going to be realistic," said Allah-Bey. "I think for the most part, it is going to be predicated upon how much the technology, the new technologies, these actual electric vehicles cost."

Truckers like Tim Howard are worried about the infrastructure needed to maintain the new rule.

"The timeline is not feasible," said Howard. "If you're going to take away that, you better have something in place. If you're gonna go to an electric vehicle, it better do the equivalent."

Sunline Transit Agency's chief financial officer, Luis Garcia said the agency will not be directly impacted by the new regulation. However, it's already working to meet different zero-emission requirements.

"I think that it's a great path forward because we need to improve the air quality in the area," said Garcia.

If approved, the rule would stop truck manufacturers from selling combustion-engine trucks in California by 2036. The proposed regulation would affect medium- and heavy-duty on-road vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 8,500 pounds, off-road yard tractors, and light-duty mail and package delivery vehicles.

"It's going from one age to another. You know, and I guess I'm gonna live to see part of it," said Allah-Bey.

Some leaders in the trucking industry do not agree with the timeline, arguing they're also not feasible. The California Trucking Association posted the statement below on its Facebook page:

"California Trucking Association's Sr. Vice President of Govt Affairs Chris Shimoda is present at today's California Air Resources Board Meeting to speak on the many flaws with the proposed Advanced Clean Fleets Rule. Since unveiling the proposal, our Association has been at the table providing comments and assistance with drafting a regulation that transitions to zev without shutting down entire industries. Yet, [the Advanced Clean Fleets Rule] continues to pose serious challenges. If the rule is implemented the way that it’s written today, you are going to see a lot of the same problems that we had during the pandemic, but this will be a #supplychaincrisis of our own making." California Trucking Association

According to CARB, the regulation is expected to save $26.5 billion in statewide health benefits from criteria pollutant emissions and a net cost savings of $48 billion to fleets. The board says zero-emission trucks have lower operating and maintenance costs than conventional trucks which can help offset the higher initial purchase price.

For more information from CARB about the Advanced Clean Fleets, you head to their website here.