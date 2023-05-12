Heatwave warning for White Party Palm Springs: Party-goers urged to stay hydrated and safe

White Party Palm Springs is set to kick off this weekend, attracting tens of thousands of party-goers to the valley for a weekend filled with pools, parties, and fun. This year's event is expected to be one of the hottest in close to two decades, raising concerns among locals about the potential dangers of extreme heat.

Last year's temperatures during the event only reached the mid- to low-80s, but this year, it's anticipated to be about 20 degrees warmer due to the event falling later in the season than usual.

"Our temperatures have never been this high during White Party," said veteran White Party attendee Jill Langham. She emphasized the risks associated with dehydration when combined with inadequate food intake and water consumption, stating that it can be "very dangerous and deadly."

For Langham, this issue hits close to home. Her close friend, 55-year-old Geoffrey-Martin Cyr, tragically collapsed in the street in June 2021 while on his way to meet her at a Palm Springs bar. Moments before hitting the pavement, Cyr sent text messages indicating that he was "so winded" and "inching his way to Hunters." He ultimately passed away due to extreme heat stroke.

Langham said Cyr had spent the day by the pool, and was likely unaware of the toll the relentless desert heat was taking on his body.

"Being in the water, drinking alcohol, you're wet, you don't think that the inside of your body is dehydrated. So you may not think about drinking water, and then all of a sudden it's too late," Langham explained.

She further highlighted the potential dangers of combining dehydration with drug use, which is known to occur at the event.

Urging attendees not to ignore the warnings, Langham advised, "Have a wonderful time. Be smart. Have your friends pay attention, look out for each other, have a buddy system. Somebody go grab waters instead of drinks and just enjoy yourself."

Symptoms of heat-related illness to watch out for can include dizziness, lightheadedness, and flushed skin on the face.