Wells Fargo to close location in Banning in August

Wells Fargo will be closing its location in Banning on Ramsey Street.

The closure will happen on August 2 at 12:30 p.m. Until then, customers can use the branch and bank with us as they always have.

Wells Fargo shared a statement saying in part:

"This is not an easy decision or one we take lightly. Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking and market factors. We don’t know at this time what impact this will have on our employees. Wells Fargo is committed to customers of Banning and is making changes based on customer trends and market factors." Wells Fargo

After the closure, customers can use the 2nd Street Marketplace branch in Beaumont, located at 1494 E 2nd St Beaumont, CA, 92223, approximately 4 miles away. There are other nearby branches in Beaumont at 499 E 6th St and Yucaipa at 33644 Yucaipa Blvd.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause.