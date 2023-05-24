Long-awaited shopping center in Cathedral City finally coming to life

New details are emerging about the long-awaited Cathedral Cove Center, set to become a prominent shopping destination in the heart of downtown Cathedral City.

Situated on vacant 13.5 acres along Highway 111 across from the Civic Center and the Agua Caliente casino, the Cathedral Cove Center was approved by the City Council last month. Dr. Stone James, the city's economic development director, describes it as a "dramatically positive change" that could break ground later this year.

The initial phase, a $20 million project, will build five new businesses, including a Starbucks, Chipotle, Farmer Boys, and Circle K convenience store and gas station.

These additions have long been anticipated by residents like Dan Hurley, who has lived in Cathedral City for two decades. Hurley expresses excitement about filling in the open desert surrounding the city's epicenter, which previously housed a "Jurassic Wonders" dinosaurs exhibit.

"They can put out as many rusty dinosaurs as they want, but that really doesn't do it," Hurley said. "I really think we can offer a lot more for people – a lot more things to do here, better shopping. And if that's what this development is aiming to do, I'm all for it."

Apart from the anticipated boost to local employment through entry-level jobs, the Cathedral Cove Center is expected to increase city revenue, supporting vital services such as police, fire, and city improvements.

"From a tax standpoint, right now, this is not generating any tax," James said. "Five new businesses have promised to do a lot of business, and so that's going to improve the tax base."