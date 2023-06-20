What’s that construction above I-10 in Cathedral City?

Valley residents may have noticed construction over the last few months on the hillside above Interstate 10 in Cathedral City.

In an effort to improve water infrastructure and replace aging facilities, the Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) is currently constructing a new reservoir there. It will hold 2.5 million gallons of drinking water, aiming to enhance water storage capacity for the region.

Lorraine Garcia, CVWD communications manager, said the valley’s groundwater basin serves as the primary source of water, which is then pumped through a pipeline system to homes, businesses, and reservoirs for storage. The newly constructed Reservoir 3570-1, located near Edom Hill, will provide drinking water to more than 1,300 homes in the Verano master planned community, formerly known as Rio Vista.

The project was approved by the water district board in March and is estimated to cost approximately $115,000. The construction of this reservoir is part of CVWD's ongoing efforts to upgrade their infrastructure, particularly the reservoirs that were initially built in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s.

"We actually started serving domestic water to the community in our service area in 1961. As the valley grew, we were putting in these reservoirs," Garcia said. "It does make sense for us to upgrade them, especially to ensure their resilience to seismic activity and meet earthquake safety standards."

Covering a service area of about 1,000 square miles from the San Gorgonio Pass to the Salton Sea, the Coachella Valley Water District serves approximately 270,000 people, making it the largest provider of drinking water in the Coachella Valley. With a total of 67 reservoirs, including Reservoir 3570-1, the district has a combined storage capacity of over 171.1 million gallons per day to meet the valley's water demands.

The new reservoir is expected to be completed by December of this year or early 2024.