From a mall rink to Acrisure Arena: The evolution of hockey in the valley

It might be difficult to remember amidst the recent excitement surrounding the Firebirds, but ice hockey has a long history in the Coachella Valley.

Gary Steven, a passionate hockey enthusiast and longtime resident of the valley, has played a pivotal role in shaping the ice hockey scene over the past 25 years. Some regard him as the "savior" of Coachella Valley ice hockey, and his dedication to the sport is evident.

Once a week, Steven and his team, the oldest hockey club in the valley, play matches at the Berger Foundation Iceplex in Acrisure Arena. However, in a region known for its scorching heat, he has managed to keep things ice cold for more than two decades.

Gary Steven and the Desert Lions Hockey Club, the oldest hockey team in the valley

Some may recall the ice rink housed in the Palm Desert mall in 1998. "Right now, it was directly below the food court. And it was a great little rink," Steven said. Despite its small size, he said it played a vital role, and when the rink faced closure that year, Steven saw an opportunity to save it.

"We kept it open. We saw there were enough adults, enough kids to do some hockey leagues and clinics," Steven said. "We started up with the clinics, and that grew." Two years later, the mall rink ultimately closed its doors. Yet, Steven was determined to continue his hockey journey.

In 2003, after refinancing his house, Steven opened a smaller rink near Cathedral Canyon on Highway 111. The rink, known as the Ice Garden, became the new hot spot for hockey enthusiasts. "We played 3-on-3 hockey there. And if you scored a goal and raised your stick, you would hit the light bulbs. We had to stop the game, clean up the glass, and then start again," he said. "Cost us a small fortune in light bulbs, that's for sure."

The Ice Garden opened in Cathedral City in 2003.

For six years, the Ice Garden brought the community together for sports events, birthday parties and other gatherings. In 2010, a new location emerged in La Quinta on Dune Palm Drive and Highway 111. Though it remained smaller than a regulation-sized rink, notable memories were created there, like when the Los Angeles Kings Alumni Club played against the La Quinta Hawks high school team.

In 2011, Desert Ice Castle opened its doors on Perez Road in Cathedral City, but unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure in 2020. Left without a place to skate, Steven and the Desert Lions Hockey Club persisted, keeping the hockey community alive.

Desert Ice Castle opened on Perez Road in Cathedral City in 2011 and closed in 2020.

When Acrisure Arena opened its doors late last year, Steven and his team were the first to hit the ice. With the Firebirds' post-season now over, Steven said the team's impact lives on.

"People were coming in droves, and they're enjoying it. And they love the game now. So, it was good for communities to come together," he said, "As we said, 'Rise up, one valley together.' So, it's fun," Steven said.

A 25-year road to Acrisure Arena, now a new place for hockey to flourish in the Coachella Valley. For Gary Steven and countless others, the ice remains the coolest place in the desert.