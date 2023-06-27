New valley-based LGBTQ+ ride share app promises discrimination-free transportation

A new ride share app, LGBTQ+ ride, is set to launch in Palm Springs and other California cities, offering a safe and inclusive transportation service for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. The founders, Stephen Ridl and Robert Taylor, aim to create a platform free of discrimination and foster a friendly environment for passengers and drivers alike.

"We're a brand new ride share for the LGBTQ+ community, and our allies. All are welcome to ride and drive," Ridl said.

Inspired by their personal experience of facing discrimination from a ride share driver, Ridl and Taylor conceptualized the idea nearly two years ago. The incident occurred after attending a drag show when an Uber driver drove away from one of their friends. Determined to provide an alternative option, they created LGBTQ+ ride.

The app's mission is to create a safe and inclusive environment for all passengers, regardless of their affiliation with the LGBTQ community. The app will vet drivers through background checks and car inspections, similar to popular platforms like Uber and Lyft.

"We're going to be paying much better, along with annual bonuses after they've been with us after a year. And it'll be based on the amount of drives that they do," Taylor said.

The founders say passengers can expect competitive rates and fewer fees compared to traditional ride share services.

The app has received investor funding, with the founders raising approximately $125,000 to date. Following the initial launch in California, LGBTQ+ Ride plans to expand to other west coast states and eventually nationwide.

The service is expected to be operational in Palm Springs by this Friday.