Family desperate for answers in missing pregnant woman case

The search continues for missing 22-year-old who vanished more than four months ago while nine months pregnant.

In an emotional plea, Cajairah Fraise's family spoke out for the first time on camera, urging anyone with information to come forward. The case has captivated communities east of the Coachella Valley, and left loved ones in despair as they raise questions about the response of the Beaumont Police Department.

Fraise disappeared on the night of Feb. 23 from a Jack in the Box parking lot in Beaumont. Walking away from her family's car, she has not been seen since.

"I pulled up, I looked at her, she was looking at us, everything was fine. So, finished paying for food, less than a minute later our daughter is vanished," said Jamel Fraise, her father.

Cajairah, due to give birth to a baby boy on March 29, had countless plans and was eagerly anticipating motherhood, according to her mother, Karah Fraise.

Police said the family initially delayed reporting Cajairah's disappearance while searching for her. However, Cajairah's family disputes this claim, asserting that the Beaumont Police were slow in their response, resulting in the loss of crucial surveillance footage.

"They didn't share any information for almost two weeks, and we are going out there looking for her, trying to find her, asking and sending emails, and by the time we get a response, it's almost two weeks later," Jamel Fraise said.

The Beaumont Police conducted searches in the area, but tensions escalated as detectives accused the family of being uncooperative with the investigation. The family, however, provided conflicting information and alleged that such accusations led to a social media campaign of harassment. "All these unbelievable things that have been said – that is what hinders us helping Cajairah be found," Jamel Fraise said.

The Dock Ellis Foundation, which helps minority families of the missing, is working to facilitate a stronger relationship between the family and law enforcement.

Months later, the family's hope remains unwavering that Cajairah is still out there somewhere and will eventually come back home. "I am waiting for you to knock on the door and come home," Karah Fraise said.

Beaumont Police said the case remains active, with detectives diligently pursuing all leads. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also confirmed its involvement in the case. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Cajairah or her baby to contact the Beaumont Police Department.