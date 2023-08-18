Storm watch: How to prepare your homes as Hilary approaches

Are you prepared for the storm?

The Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District says it's crucial to get your homes ready before the rainfall.

"You want to make sure your gutters are clear. You want to make sure that you know anything outdoors that you want to have protected you have back indoors and safe," said Jason Uhley, General Manager with the county flood control.

If you used sandbags, he advises to not put them too close to not put sandbags against your house. Allow at least 8 feet to maneuver between the sandbag barrier and the structure.

"If you happen to have drainage courses that run through your property, make sure they're cleared and ready to accept water... if you have a property where you maybe have had to use sandbags in the past to protect yourself, you know, have the sandbags on hand," Uhley added.

All CalFire stations provide empty sandbags. You can find the list here.

Tune in at 5pm & 6pm to hear more about how you can keep your home protected.