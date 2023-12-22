Skip to Content
City of Indio announces Friday morning road closures

Published 9:19 AM

Several roads in Indio were flooded Friday morning following heavy rains. City officials announced several road closures.

Drivers were asked to avoid the following streets:

  • Fred Waring between Hoover Ave and Monroe St
  • Coyote Song Way
  • Jefferson between Dunbar and Avenue 42 was reduced to 1 lane
  • Monroe Street and Avenue 42 - Westbound lane was closed
  • Highway 111 between Monroe Street and Jackson Street
  • Avenue 48 between Monroe Street and Jackson Street
  • Fred Warning between Monroe Street and Clinton Street
  • Madison Street between Miles Ave and Avenue 46

