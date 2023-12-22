City of Indio announces Friday morning road closures
Several roads in Indio were flooded Friday morning following heavy rains. City officials announced several road closures.
Drivers were asked to avoid the following streets:
- Fred Waring between Hoover Ave and Monroe St
- Coyote Song Way
- Jefferson between Dunbar and Avenue 42 was reduced to 1 lane
- Monroe Street and Avenue 42 - Westbound lane was closed
- Highway 111 between Monroe Street and Jackson Street
- Avenue 48 between Monroe Street and Jackson Street
- Fred Warning between Monroe Street and Clinton Street
- Madison Street between Miles Ave and Avenue 46
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on your latest driving and weather conditions.