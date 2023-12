IID reported it was working to restore power Saturday afternoon, which was affecting 957 customers in Coachella.

It said the area affected was from Avenida de Oro to Vine Avenue.

IID thanked customers for being patient while its crews worked to restore power.

It estimated power would be back on to its customers on Saturday night between 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.