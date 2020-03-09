Rain Likely as we Move into Tuesday

Video

Rainfall will develop overnight as an area of low pressure off the coast moves into Southern California. This means rain likely on and off for Tuesday.

That low will linger over SoCal into Wednesday before moving on.

Rainfall totals will be close to (or slightly over) 0.50" for the period.

The chance for showers will linger into Wednesday and may spill over into Thursday before skies clear out for the weekend.

