Rainfall Arrives, and Sticks Around

Showers moved in the Valley shortly after 10 p.m. and the totals overnight into this morning have been impressive.

An area of low pressure will linger off the coast, and keep us in the fifties and sixties today. More rain is likely sporadically through the afternoon.

Another unstable low will arrive behind this system, keeping us under the threat of showers through Friday afternoon.

No watches or warnings regarding flood conditions are posted for the Valley or nearby SoCal locations, but we continue to monitor rainfall throughout the region. Showers are possible into the weekend, with highs slightly below out seasonal averages into next week.

