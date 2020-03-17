Sprinkles pass, Sunny & Cool Today

Video

There were a few light sprinkles overnight, but skies are clearing, and the snowfall totals in the mountains increased as a cool front moved through. Arrowhead and Big Bear picked up about 5" of snow, the largest rainfall total in the Valley was Indio, at 0.02"!

Another weak storm moves in tomorrow, bringing a similar chance of rain, with similar totals expected (i.e. very little to trace amounts), but the opportunity for spotty showers lingers into Wednesday overnight.

As you can see below, the Futurecast data sheds little hope for meaningful precip here in the Valley, but to our East heavier rains are likely.

Moving into the remainder of the week and the weekend, I expect highs to warm a bit into the lower seventies, with mostly sunny skies through Saturday.