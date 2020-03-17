Skip to Content
Sprinkles pass, Sunny & Cool Today

There were a few light sprinkles overnight, but skies are clearing, and the snowfall totals in the mountains increased as a cool front moved through. Arrowhead and Big Bear picked up about 5" of snow, the largest rainfall total in the Valley was Indio, at 0.02"!

Another weak storm moves in tomorrow, bringing a similar chance of rain, with similar totals expected (i.e. very little to trace amounts), but the opportunity for spotty showers lingers into Wednesday overnight.

As you can see below, the Futurecast data sheds little hope for meaningful precip here in the Valley, but to our East heavier rains are likely.

Moving into the remainder of the week and the weekend, I expect highs to warm a bit into the lower seventies, with mostly sunny skies through Saturday.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

