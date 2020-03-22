Slight chance for rain tonight and again mid-week

Video

A low pressure system is bringing us cooler than normal temperatures, along with the chance to see some rain and snow for our local mountains.

Most of that rain looks to stick to the west of us here in the Coachella Valley overnight tonight and into Monday morning.

Another system moves in mid-week, bringing us the slight chance to see showers again on Wednesday. Seasonal average for this time of year in Palm Springs is 80°. The start of the week will be significantly below average. We'll start to warm up into the 70s by next weekend.