Stay a few degrees above seasonal

7-Day Forecast

The slow warming trend continued today with Palm Springs reaching a high of 111°, that's a degree above yesterday's high temperature. Those low temperatures, though, staying below average.

Dew points nearing 50° in some areas of the valley, like Palm Springs. A light breeze picks up out of the northwest this evening.

The Smoke Advisory due to the Apple Fire has been extended through Monday. Good news though, conditions have improved significantly.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow and consistently a few degrees above average all week long.

Temperatures warm back up into the one-teens by next weekend.