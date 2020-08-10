A Gradual Warming Trend Underway

7-Day Forecast

Highs will slowly warm up through the week. Expect temps to be about 10 degrees above normal by week's end. Excessive Heat watches have already been posted to our East and South.

A bit of good news, as of 7 a.m. the Apple Fire is 45% contained, and that means smoke form that fire will not be an air quality issue for the Valley today.

With the absence of that smoke, our AQI reading is in the good range this morning.

The remainder of the week sees highs climb gradually, so be prepared for some very hot conditions this weekend.