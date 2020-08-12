Excessive Heat this Weekend

7-Day Forecast

The Excessive Heat Watch has expanded to include the Coachella Valley (and will become a Warning as we move into Friday). Areas to our East and South are already under that warning.

Hurricane Elida (soon to drop to tropical storm strength) will conspire to bring a touch of monsoonal humidity to the region tomorrow and into Friday before drying out for the weekend.

Even this afternoon, the dew point will be higher over the course of the day.

With the increased humidity and dew points, expect partly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday.

Excessive heat builds in on Friday, lasting through the weekend and even into next week.