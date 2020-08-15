Monsoonal moisture and excessive heat

7-Day Forecast

High temperatures were still above average today, but much cooler than yesterday's record-breaking 120° in Palm Springs. Temperatures stay above average all week long, mostly in the one-teens.

The excessive heat is because of an area of high pressure. Its clockwise flow is also pulling moisture from the southeast into Southern California. Our local mountains and high desert experienced heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue through the evening. A slight chance remains tomorrow.

A Flash Flood Warning is in place for areas of the high desert through this evening, this includes parts of Twentynine Palms until 7:30 p.m. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

Here in the Coachella Valley, we saw the cloud cover and could feel the moisture in the air. Dew points were elevated into the 60s and even 70s throughout the day.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Wednesday night. High temperatures in the Coachella Valley could reach up to 120°, the high desert could reach 110°.