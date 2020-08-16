Excessive heat through Thursday

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures stay far above seasonal. We nearly tied the record high today in Palm Springs. We'll be on record watch through Thursday with temperatures up to 118° possible. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Thursday night.

Temperatures are staying above average because of a high pressure system. It's expanded since yesterday causing temperatures to warm up even more.

The clockwise rotation of this system is filtering in moisture from the southeast causing the some cloud cover, elevated dew points and the slight chance for rain and thunderstorms in our local mountains and high desert.

The moisture sticks around this week, along with above average temperatures!