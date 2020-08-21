A Very Humid Forecast

7-Day Forecast

The dew points this morning in the Valley were nearing the 80 degree mark, exceptionally high even for monsoon season. Dew points will remain elevated through the weekend due to continuing monsoonal flow AND the remnants of Hurricane Genevieve.

With the increased humidity comes a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the mountains, high deserts, and even a 20% chance of storms here on the Valley floor each afternoon.

The best chance of showers today occurs after 1 PM until late evening.

The leftovers from Hurricane Genevieve will linger off the coast most of the weekend, as high pressure retreats eastward.

The one positive aspect of the forecast is a significant reduction in temperatures through the weekend, and lower humidity levels by the middle of next week.