Muggy and hot weekend

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures were still slightly above average today, but much better than the excessive heat we dealt with last week.

High pressure stays in control, keeping temperatures above average.

The clockwise rotation of this upper level system is filtering in moisture. This is causing elevated dew points and chances for thunderstorms for our local mountain and high desert communities. Chances for thunderstorms continues Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures warm up slightly this week, but the humidity will begin to subside.