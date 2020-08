7-Day Forecast

Temperatures stay above average all week long. Palm Springs' high temperature today was 7° above average.

The heat is sticking around, but good news is, the humidity is on the decline. We're still very muggy, but we'll be feeling drier by mid-week.

High pressure has been keeping us hot and also the reason for the moisture filtering in.

Temperatures tomorrow remain above average for Palm Springs, with 80s for the mountains and along the coast.