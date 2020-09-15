Skip to Content
More Smoke again Today

The Smoke Advisory once again is extended through tonight as smoke from the El Dorado Fire pours into the Valley.

The forecast has more smoke moving in later this evening as Northwesterly winds begin to pick up.

Much of the Western US is warmer than normal, including SoCal so our highs will be a bit above normal for much of the week before cooling into the weekend.

In the Gulf, we continue to watch Hurricane Sally, churning just off the Coast. The storm is a slow mover, meaning more rainfall and storm surge flooding. Despite being a category one storm, it will likely be very destructive.

Here in the Valley, we're awaiting a cooler forecast in store for the weekend:

