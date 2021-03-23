Gusty Winds Rule the Forecast

Video

While the overnight Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley expired at 6 a.m., the winds remain with us. The Advisory also remains in effect until 11 a.m. for the High Desert.

Winds maxed out at 44mph in Thousand Palms, with lesser gusts elsewhere in the Valley.

Winds are likely to remain in the 15-25mph range through the day, and increase again overnight.

This is the result of an "Inside Slider" storm racing down the Eastern face of the Sierras, bringing gusty winds to the Valley and rain to our East.

We are also subject to a Windblown Dust Advisory from the SCAQMD through the morning hours.

Highs for the next few days remain in the seventies, but we're headed to the eighties this weekend.