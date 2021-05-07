Skip to Content
Video
By
today at 8:18 AM
Published 7:29 AM

Gusty start to the weekend

Winds are fairly light this morning but will intensify in the evening hours as a front drags it's way across California.

The gustiest of winds will be through the San Gorgonio Pass and into Desert Hot Springs and North Palm Springs. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 2 p.m. today through 7 a.m. tomorrow due to those gusty winds.

The winds will keep temperatures in check through the weekend, but we'll still be a few degrees above normal (92).

Winds are forecast to peak in the evening hours between 5 and 10 p.m.

This afternoon highs will remain in the middle 90s, below the 99 degree high of yesterday.

Into Mother's Day weekend, we'll retain those mid-90s, making it a great weekend of outdoor dining and treating mom to her favorite Brunch!

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Local News / Local News Video / News / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content