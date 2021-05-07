Gusty start to the weekend

Video

Winds are fairly light this morning but will intensify in the evening hours as a front drags it's way across California.

The gustiest of winds will be through the San Gorgonio Pass and into Desert Hot Springs and North Palm Springs. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 2 p.m. today through 7 a.m. tomorrow due to those gusty winds.

The winds will keep temperatures in check through the weekend, but we'll still be a few degrees above normal (92).

Winds are forecast to peak in the evening hours between 5 and 10 p.m.

This afternoon highs will remain in the middle 90s, below the 99 degree high of yesterday.

Into Mother's Day weekend, we'll retain those mid-90s, making it a great weekend of outdoor dining and treating mom to her favorite Brunch!