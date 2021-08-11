Stevie Nicks cancels US tour dates, citing rising Covid-19 cases

CNN - Entertainment



By Jack Guy, CNN

Rock icon Stevie Nicks has canceled a string of upcoming US shows due to concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The former Fleetwood Mac singer posted a short statement on Twitter on Monday announcing her decision.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” she wrote.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.”

Nicks, who is 73, had been scheduled to play shows in Colorado, California, Texas and Louisiana starting September 3.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” her statement continued.

“I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

In August 2020, she called on fans to wear a mask and take Covid-19 seriously, as well as revealing her worries over the long-term effects of the virus.

“If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” she wrote in a Facebook post, adding: “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life.”

“This virus can kill you. It can kill me,” she wrote. “Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road.”

