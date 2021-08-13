Must-watch videos of the week
Rudy Giuliani is on Cameo, Jay Leno does a mid-air stunt, and China’s famous elephant herd is heading home. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Giuliani’s custom Cameos
Rudy Giuliani is now selling customized messages on Cameo. Watch the former mayor of New York’s first message.
A real-life bear market
A young bear was tranquilized and transported to a safe location after wandering into a supermarket in Los Angeles.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … Leno?
Jay Leno makes his friends crack up with his impressive mid-air stunt. See the legendary late-night host pop up outside of a plane’s cockpit.
Coco Austin defends breastfeeding 5-year-old
Coco Austin, wife of famous rapper and actor Ice-T, defends breastfeeding their 5-year-old daughter.
Elephant expedition
A herd of elephants in China is making its way home after traveling more than 500 kilometers last year.
