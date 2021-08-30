How you can help Hurricane Ida victims

CNN - National



CNN, WSDU, KATC, SCV, MICHAEL GORDON, ST. BERNARD PARISH, SCV/Michael Gordon

By Lauren Lee, CNN

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center says.

Ida’s arrival comes on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and was described by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards as “one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana in modern times.” It tied as the state’s most powerful storm ever with Hurricane Laura from last year and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856.

Witnesses describe “losing roofs” and more than one million are without power in the state.

Aid workers are on the ground helping with recovery. You can make a difference through the organizations listed here.

The Impact Your World team will continue to update this article as more ways to help become available.

