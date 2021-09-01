Ida will unleash deadly and damaging flash flooding in the Northeast

cnn-weather/environment



By Jennifer Gray, CNN meteorologist

Potentially deadly and damaging flash flooding are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night from parts of the Mid-Atlantic region across southern New York into the southern portion of New England, all caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“Five inches of rain just doesn’t happen in this region very often,” said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. “We could easily see some deadly flash floods like we saw in Tennessee last week.”

Flooding potential for the east

The Weather Prediction Center has issued the highest alert level (4 out of 4) for excessive rainfall from southern and eastern Pennsylvania into Connecticut.

More than 60 million people are under flash flood watches for parts of the central Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic, and into southern New York and southern New England. Rainfall of 3 to 8 inches is expected with isolated higher amounts forecast within the next two days in this area.

Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood. Lives and property are in great danger through Thursday morning from the northern Mid-Atlantic to Northeast.

“Gulf hurricanes often have a ‘second card to play’ when they reach the Northeast,” Miller said.

“The eastern foothills of the Appalachians are vulnerable to flooding because of geography. All the moisture from the Gulf and even the Atlantic are pushed up against the mountains by the circulations around Ida. The mountains enhance the rainfall, then gravity takes over the water flows downhill, which can lead to significant flash flooding,” Miller said.

According to the Weather Prediction Center, high risk days — such as today — are only issued on less than 4% of the days in a year.

However, the high risk days account for two out of five flood-related deaths, and nine out of 10 flood-related damages.

We could see rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour within the heavy downpours expected, causing rivers to quickly rise and flash flooding in urban areas.

Tornado threat

A tornado threat for this same region also will continue for Wednesday.

Several tornadoes and scattered damaging winds are probable across portions of the Mid-Atlantic, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. A level 3 out of 5 risks for tornadoes covers the Mid-Atlantic, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, DC.

New York City is in a level 2 of 5.

Similarities between Hurricanes Ida and Camille

“There are certainly a lot of similarities with Ida and Camille more than 50 years ago,” Miller said.

“Both storms formed in the same spot, hit near the same spot and both have a similar trajectory over the Northeast. Camille’s floods in the northeast were deadly.”

It brought up to 27 inches of rain in portions of the Mid-Atlantic, leading to rising rivers swept through Virginia towns.

Camille first hit the US as a dangerous Category 5 hurricane along the central Gulf Coast in August of 1969.

The storm followed a path very similar to Ida through Tennessee, Kentucky and off the Mid-Atlantic coast.

CNN meteorologists Monica Garrett and Judson Jones contributed to this report.