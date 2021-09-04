Biden to travel to New York and New Jersey to survey Hurricane Ida storm damage

CNN - US Politics



CNN

By Jason Hoffman, CNN

President Joe Biden will travel to New Jersey and New York next week to survey widespread storm damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, according to the White House.

It will be Biden’s second trip to survey damage from the storm after visiting Louisiana on Friday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

