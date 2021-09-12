Tropical Storm Nicholas forms over Gulf of Mexico, with Texas in its path

cnn-weather/environment



CNN

By Jackson Dill, CNN Weather

Tropical Storm Nicholas, the Atlantic hurricane season’s 14th named storm, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

A tropical storm warning is effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Aransas in Texas. That means winds of at least 39 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Storm surge and tropical storm watches have also been issued, meaning dangerous storm surge and tropical storm-force winds are possible within 48 hours, respectively.

The hurricane center predicts the storm will intensify to 65 mph by Tuesday morning, located at or just offshore from the southern Texas coast. Heavy rain will be the main threat with a widespread 5 to 10 inches expected for coastal Texas, with localized areas of up to 15 inches.

Storm surge will also be a risk, with 2 to 4 feet forecast from the US-Mexico border through High Island, Texas.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to move into coastal Texas and Louisiana Sunday afternoon, but showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through much of this week. The center of the storm should move through Texas on Monday evening for southern Texas and Tuesday for upper portions of the coast.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.