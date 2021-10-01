Cheryl Burke’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Cody Rigsby tests positive for Covid

CNN - Entertainment



“Dancing with the Stars” contestant Cody Rigsby has tested positive with a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

Rigsby’s diagnosis comes days after his partner Cheryl Burke revealed she had tested positive and would be unable to perform live since she would be in quarantine.

Rigsby, a popular Peloton instructor, revealed the news on Instagram, writing, “I have really mild symptoms: Congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough. But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and antibodies working—we’re super grateful for that.”

He added that he will be taking a break to rest.

“To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready,” he wrote.

Burke had talked about her own symptoms earlier in the week, and says she too has a breakthrough case.

“I’m fully vaccinated, fully Moderna vaccinated,” she said in a video she posted to social media. “Blood type, in case anyone is wondering, O positive and I could still have COVID. This is crazy. OK, wish me luck.”

This past week on “DWTS” Burke and Rigsby used a recorded practice session to stay in the contest.

As for next week, Rigsby said “As far as my fate on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ we’re still trying to figure that out right now.”

