Cooler weather on the way

Today is much calmer than yesterday, but another system is headed toward the Southland by late tomorrow.

This front is a cooler system than yesterday monsoonal storm, so it will not bring the convective storm activity but may provide a few sprinkles or light showers overnight Thursday into Friday. However the available moisture doesn't look promising.

Timing of any precip will be similar to the previous system, with any showers happening in the overnight/early morning hours.

But don't get too excited about rain, the totals predicted are so far unimpressive.

We will see a pretty dramatic drop in temperatures through the period as cooler air flows in behind the front.

This will result in very comfortable temps for the weekend, and highs on Friday 15 degrees below our seasonal normal of 95!

