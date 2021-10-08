Here are the 11 Senate Republicans who joined Democrats to break the debt limit deal filibuster
By Paul LeBlanc, CNN
Eleven Senate Republicans broke ranks Thursday evening to vote with all Democrats to overcome a filibuster so that the debt ceiling deal announced earlier in the day could move forward.
Their votes allowed the Senate to clear the procedural hurdle and move toward increasing the debt ceiling.
Here are the Republicans who voted with the Democrats:
- John Barrasso of Wyoming
- Roy Blunt of Missouri
- Susan Collins of Maine
- John Cornyn of Texas
- Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
- Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia
- Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
- Rob Portman of Ohio
- Mike Rounds of South Dakota
- Richard Shelby of Alabama
- John Thune of South Dakota
Both parties have made clear that the country must not default and that even coming close to it would likely bring catastrophic economic consequences.
Yet while the deal announced Thursday stands to avert immediate economic disaster, it does not resolve the underlying partisan stalemate over the issue. It merely delays the fight until another day.
CNN’s Clare Foran and Ali Zaslav contributed to this report.
