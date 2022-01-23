Warm temperatures and Santa Ana winds

We're starting the week with above-normal temperatures in the upper 70s and overall calm conditions. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout today.

KESQ

All that begins to change on Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will move into the Great Basin by the middle of this week, resulting in another round Santa Ana winds for Southern California. Here's an early look at how Tuesday afternoon could play out.

KESQ

As that ridge of high pressure continues to fill in the region, more dry air will move into Southern California. That should leave us with mostly clear skies and above normal temperatures.

KESQ

Looking ahead toward the end of the week, temperatures are on track to remain 5-10° above normal for this time of year. No sign of any precipitation locally during this forecast period.

KESQ

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!Local Forecast