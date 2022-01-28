Staying breezy with more clouds

The past 24 hours have been gusty across Southern California. The valley has stayed breezy at times, but most of these Santa Ana winds have been west and south of the mountains. Here's a look at some of the peak wind gusts closest to home.



KESQ

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. for much of the region. The valley is mostly excluded from this with the exception of areas near the San Gorgonio Pass and Desert Hot Springs.

KESQ

Next to arrive is a trough of low pressure, currently located off the coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday in response to this quick-moving system.

KESQ

In response to this area of low pressure and increasing cloud cover, temperatures will warm only to the low 70s on Saturday. Another ridge of high pressure builds for Sunday and Monday. This will include overall weak Santa Ana winds. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures will close out the end of next week.