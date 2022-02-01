First Alert Weather Alert today due to gusty offshore winds

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert today until 7:00 p.m. for strong offshore winds. The strength of these winds will cause travel issues, reduce visibility, blow lightweight, unsecured objects away, and potentially lead to power outages and poorer air quality.

Here's a glance at some of the strongest wind gusts recorded around the desert:

If you haven't already done so, take the time now to secure lightweight objects outside like potted plants, patio cushions, as well as umbrellas. Winds will weaken through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

A High Wind Warning went into effect at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for the Inland Empire and San Bernardino mountains. Gusts could reach up to 60 MPH and bring the possibility of downed trees and/or powerlines.

A Wind Advisory for the San Gorgonio Pass, Coachella Valley, and High Desert takes effect today at 10:00 a.m. lasting until 7 p.m. this evening.

The gusty winds have also prompted a Windblown Dust Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District through early tomorrow morning. Air quality monitoring stations in the east valley are reporting "Very Unhealthy" this afternoon.

