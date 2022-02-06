Warm and windy winter days ahead

There are more than 40 days until the official start of spring, but Santa Ana winds will carry in warm, dry air keeping temperatures above normal for this time of year. Daytime high temperatures in Palm Springs briefly reached the low 80s today. The average high temperature for this time of year is in the low 70s.

A Wind Advisory remains in place for areas surrounding the Coachella Valley until tomorrow at 2 p.m. 20-30 mph sustained winds are possible for areas included in the advisory with occasional gusts up to 50 mph.

KESQ

Here's a look at the peak wind gusts from the past 24 hours.

KESQ

Looking ahead, winds are expected to strengthen overnight through the San Gorgonio Pass, resulting in a gusty early morning commute for some on Monday. Winds should relax by Monday afternoon.

KESQ

Another round of Santa Ana winds is possible looking ahead to Thursday. Temperatures may get the extra boost to reach the mid-80s by Friday. Sunshine sticks around all week, and overnight lows rise to the upper 50s.