Mild Saturday and Sunday, windy Monday

Above normal temperatures have returned as we prepare for the upcoming holiday weekend. 70s and 80s are expected with mild, sunny conditions for Saturday and Sunday.

Winds are expected to increase by Sunday night. Gusty and dusty conditions are likely to continue through Monday. This will be brought our way by a trough of low pressure, which will continue to impact conditions locally through the middle of the week. Here's a look at possible winds around dinnertime on Sunday.

While we'll remain dry through the start of the week, there are chances for spotty showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall rainfall accumulation would likely be below a tenth of an inch, but there will be much higher chances for mountain snow showers during this time.

Temperatures will cool significantly to the lower end of the 60s but will warm back up by next weekend.