Temperature rollercoaster in the week ahead

We'll start the work week with temperatures warming to the 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday we may even see daytime high temperatures close to the 90s. This comes as a product of Santa Ana winds, carrying warm and dry air into our region. Here's a look at how Monday afternoon is expected to shape up.

KESQ

By the end of the week, temperatures fall down to the lower end of the 70s. An onshore flow is expected to develop from a trough of low pressure and bring cooler air into Southern California.

KESQ

The incoming trough of low pressure will increase overall precipitation potential around the region, but it's too soon to say if that will result in any rain making it to the Coachella Valley by the end of the workweek.