Breezy Sunday, getting warmer

A Wind Advisory continues for the Coachella Valley through late tonight. During this time, gusts near 35 mph are possible on the valley floor, with gusts around 50 mph expected in our most wind-prone areas locally.

Blowing sand and dust may reduce visibility and air quality at times. According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the Coachella Valley had moderate air quality around 4 p.m. Saturday. A Windblown Dust Advisory was issued until 1 a.m. to account for deteriorating conditions from strong winds.

Winds will be much calmer by Monday, and our focus will shift to warming temperatures, just shy of the low 90s. If you have plans to head out to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the BNP Paribas Open, bring along sunglasses, a hat, and sunscreen.

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the upcoming week. Looking ahead, temperatures cool quickly from Saturday to Sunday due to a strong trough that is expected to move into the region. This will likely come with more cool wind and chance showers in Southern California.