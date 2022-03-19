Windy weekend for Coachella Valley

Another trough is moving through the region, resulting in gusty onshore winds for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory cautioning sustained winds between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in wind-prone spots.

KESQ

Air quality this afternoon around 3 p.m. has already diminished to moderate. A Windblown Dust Advisory has also been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District to account for reduced visibility and air quality as winds strengthen across our area.

KESQ

While some spotty rain showers are possible out of this storm system, chances for precipitation locally are limited. Any possible accumulation will likely remain west of the Coachella Valley and in areas of higher elevation during the late evening hours of Saturday and early Sunday. Light mountain snow is also possible in our local mountains.

KESQ

Sunday is the Spring Equinox, officially ushering in a new season and the end of winter. Temperatures will soar 5-10° above normal by midweek, with even warmer temperatures in the low to mid-90s possible by the end of the work week.