Here comes the heatwave

A trough of low pressure is passing through the region, increasing winds along I-10 Sunday evening and Monday. Here's a preview of expected winds tonight around 7 p.m.

KESQ

As that trough of low pressure moves east, a significant ridge of high pressure settles over California for the upcoming week. Temperatures are expected to soar 10-15° above normal in response to these atmospheric changes.

KESQ

Sunshine returns as we gradually warm toward the triple digits. This could be the first time we see temperatures reach 100° in 2022. Overnight low temperatures will range from upper 60s to low 70s.