Warming up quickly

High pressure across the desert Southwest will increase temperatures and dry things out for the next few days.

With highs 10 degrees above normal and lower dew points, fire danger will reach critical levels in the region.

Dew points will bottom out in the teens and 20s, so it will be extremely dry, which means you can use evaporative (swamp) coolers to great effect during the next few days.

Highs this afternoon will climb to the middle and even upper 90s.

We then see a big jump as temps hit the triple digits and remain 10-12 degrees above normal through Friday. Gusty conditions arrive late Saturday, cooling things down for Mother's Day weekend and early next week.