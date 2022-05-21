Breezy for the weekend

After a gusty end to the workweek, winds have calmed down significantly. Winds will remain gusty in wind-prone areas along I-10 this evening and strengthen on Sunday. Here's a look at how Saturday night may shape up.

Less wind has allowed for improvements in air quality. Moderate air quality was recorded for the Coachella Valley on Saturday afternoon. Air quality may fluctuate as winds strengthen through the weekend.

Winds have brought cooler temperatures in the 90s for the weekend, but triple-digit heat returns by Monday and stays for the upcoming week. Overnight low temperatures will rise to the mid-70s during the week. Sunny skies are expected for most of the days ahead.