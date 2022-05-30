Winds subsiding, heat rising

After several gusty days, we're finally seeing weaker winds around our area, with calmer conditions expected throughout the day. Here's a look at Sunday's strongest wind gusts.

Looking ahead to this evening, it will still remain breezy for our most wind-prone spots locally, and we may still see some blowing sand and dust that remains loose from days of gusty conditions. Winds are not expected to be nearly as impactful though, with gusts expected between 25-35 mph for most valley cities. Slight stronger winds are expected from Whitewater to Desert Hot Springs.

High pressure continues to build through the middle of this week, sending temperatures back into the triple digits by Wednesday. We stay slightly above normal with daytime high temperatures through Friday. Another area of low pressure is expected to move through by next weekend, resulting in more wind and cooler temperatures in the upper 90s.